By Trend

The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry has prepared a report on reliability and sustainability of the power supply of Baku in 2017, the ministry said on April 3.

According to the report, high indicators of reliability and stability of the power supply of Baku were achieved in 2017 compared to previous years.

"Thus, in 2017, SAIDI – System Average Interruption Duration Index (the average outage duration for each customer served a year) in Baku was 0.87 hours, while SAIFI - System Average Interruption Frequency Index (the average number of interruptions that a customer would experience a year) was 0.98 times. These indicators are lower compared to previous years, " the report reads.

The main reason for this is the complete reconstruction of 25-110-kilovolt substations and the construction of 80 new 35-kilovolt substations in Baku over the past decade.

"The application of a circular power supply scheme and laying of 90 percent of the cables under the ground also positively affected the reliability and sustainability of the energy supply," according to the report.

