By Trend

The International North-South Transport Corridor will make a significant contribution to increase in cargo transportation through Azerbaijan, the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) told Trend.

“BSTDB is interested in such infrastructure projects,” the bank said. “The North-South project is a regional initiative covering several BSTDB member-states, which is another reason for BSTDB to support it.”

“This project is significant for Azerbaijan not only as for a transit country, but it is also expected to make a significant contribution to the growth of Azerbaijani exports and supplies of goods to the country," the bank said.

“BSTDB is interested in any project contributing to the development of Azerbaijani economy and regional cooperation,” the bank said. “We are following the project development and stand ready to contribute as a co-financier.”

The North-South transport corridor is designed to connect northern Europe with India and South-East Asia. The route will also connect the railways of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia.

At an initial stage, six million tons of cargo are planned to be transported through the corridor per year and 15-20 million tons of cargo in future.

