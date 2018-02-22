By Trend

Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is one of the most important projects in the region, the Turkish media cited the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak as saying Feb. 22.

He added that this project is very important not only for Turkey, but also for Europe.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

