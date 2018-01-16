By Trend

The working group of Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry for the implementation of the Strategic Road Map for the development of public utilities has prepared and submitted a report on the work done in 2017, the ministry said on January 16.

A regular meeting of the working group created for implementation of the action plan envisaged by the Strategic Road Map for the development of utilities (electricity, heating, water and gas) was held, coordinated by the Energy Ministry.

“During the meeting it was noted that the ministry acted as the main executor on eight events that were planned to be completed in 2017,” the message said. “For example, the process of forecasting the domestic demand for electricity and assessing the potential of alternative and renewable energy was completed together with the relevant structures. Feasibility studies for determining priorities in the field of energy sources were developed. A working group was created regarding the events to be implemented in the field of exports in accordance with a priority direction titled “Considering possibility of exporting clean electricity in short term”.”

The methodology of applying the main indicators of electricity transmission quality was developed and submitted to the relevant bodies.

“The draft laws on the electric power field and the rules for using thermal energy have been prepared and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers within improvement of the legislative basis in the field of supply,” the message noted. “In line with the measures to increase efficiency, an action plan was developed to study distribution networks and transmission lines on the basis of international experience.”

The meeting participants analyzed the situation regarding implementation of 10 measures by other structures planned in 2017, and the final data on their completion was presented at the meeting.

