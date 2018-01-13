By Trend

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $70.88 per barrel on Jan. 8-12 or $1.14 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $71.84 per barrel, while the lowest price was $69.86 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $67.73 per barrel on Jan. 8-12 or $1.32 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $68.8 per barrel and the lowest price was $66.62 per barrel on Jan. 8-12.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $69.61 per barrel on Jan. 8-12 or $1.72 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $70.71 per barrel and the lowest price was $68.35 during the reporting period.

---

