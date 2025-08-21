President Aliyev highlights education and revival in liberated Kalbajar
“A beautiful school is now under construction in the city of Kalbajar, and it is scheduled for commissioning next year. However, this school year, the children of Kalbajar will study in a modular school,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Kalbajar city residents.
“It is a historic day today also because the largest district of our country, Kalbajar and the city of Kalbajar, are coming back to life, life is returning here, and I am sure that you will live here comfortably,” added the President.
