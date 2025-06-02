President Ilham Aliyev received Pakistan's Federal Minister for Power [PHOTOS]

2 June 2025 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

On June 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Power of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Azernews reports.

During the conversation, the sides recalled the recent trilateral meeting held in Lachin between the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, describing the event as a demonstration of brotherhood and solidarity among the three countries.

They commended the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan across all sectors and emphasized that bilateral cooperation also covers the energy sector.

Both sides touched upon the importance of the 30th Anniversary International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 13th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, held as part of the Baku Energy Week, praising the role of these important events in expanding global cooperation in the energy sector.

The discussion focused on the prospects for mutual cooperation in energy and renewable energy fields.

Minister Ahmad Khan Leghari invited Azerbaijani companies to explore opportunities within Pakistan’s energy sector.