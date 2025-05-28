Azernews.Az

Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

28 May 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day.

According to Azernew, the message was shared on the Ministry’s official account on the social media platform “X.”

"You are ours, you are ours, as long as there is life in this body. Live on, live long, glorious Azerbaijan!

We congratulate our brotherly country Azerbaijan on its May 28 — Independence Day.

Under the principle of ‘one nation, two states,’ we will always stand united and in solidarity.

Long live friendship, long live brotherhood!" the post read.

