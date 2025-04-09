Azerbaijan, UK discuss cooperation in humanitarian mine clearance

9 April 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Vugar Suleymanov, the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), held a meeting with Fergus Auld, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the large-scale humanitarian demining operations being conducted in the liberated territories, the potential support of international organizations in Azerbaijan’s mine clearance efforts, and prospects for future cooperation.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries most exposed to the danger of landmines in the world after the First and Second Garabagh wars. After the 2020 Second Garabagh War, Armenia mined the territories of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, which were liberated from occupation, and as a result, more than 380 people have been injured by landmine explosions, and many have lost their lives.

After the war, Azerbaijan repeatedly appealed to Armenia for the handover of the minefield maps, but Yerevan has not fulfilled this obligation. The maps that were handed over do not match the current realities. In addition, the landmine issue seriously hinders the construction works in Garabakh and Eastern Zangazur, as well as our country's Great Return plan. Furthermore, as long as the landmine issue remains unresolved, the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement also remains under question.