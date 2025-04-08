bp continues to bring best international educational resources to Azerbaijan

8 April 2025 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

bp is pleased to announce the public presentation of the Azerbaijani translation of the book "The Limits of the Market: The Pendulum Between Government and Market." The initiative is part of bp's ongoing commitment to supporting education and knowledge transfer in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

bp funded the translation of this valuable book from English into Azerbaijani and its publication, making it accessible to Azerbaijani scholars, students, and professionals specializing in macroeconomics, marketing and the intricate relationships between government and market.

The author of the book is Paul De Grauwe, an economics professor at the London School of Economics. The translation is based on the first edition of the book published by Oxford University Press in 2017.

The book explores the dynamic interplay between governmental policies and market mechanisms, offering deep insights into economic theories and practices. It presents a vision of the world where the choice is not binary between the market or the state, but rather a question of how much market and how much state.

Highlighting the importance of the book to the Azerbaijani scientific community, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “By providing this book as a gift to the academic community, bp aims to foster a deeper understanding of these critical topics and contribute to the development of informed and innovative economic strategies in Azerbaijan. bp believes that access to high-quality educational materials is essential for the advancement of knowledge and the empowerment of future leaders.”

The public presentation of the book took place today during the opening of the scientific festival hosted by UNEC - University of Economics of Azerbaijan. This significant event, part of UNEC's scientific festival, underscores bp's dedication to enhancing educational resources and promoting intellectual growth in the region.

“bp remains committed to investing in educational development and supporting initiatives that bring world-class resources to Azerbaijan. Today’s presentation is yet another contribution and a testament to our ongoing efforts to nurture academic excellence and facilitate the exchange of global knowledge,” said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli.

bp will present copies of this valuable book as a gift to local universities, public libraries, and related academic institutions, making it widely available to all interested individuals and experts.

The total cost of the project, including translation, editing, and publication of the 220-page book, is approximately 54,200 AZN ($31,882).

The project was implemented by the Digital Transformation Fund.