Azerbaijan-Kenya strengthen ties with key talks on cooperation and innovation

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, met with Kenyan Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi to discuss the growing relationship between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing the embassy.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with their dynamic cooperation, highlighting upcoming visits that are expected to enhance bilateral and multilateral ties.

Prime Minister Mudavadi shared positive reflections on his visit to Azerbaijan and praised the decisions made under Azerbaijan's leadership at COP29. He also emphasized Kenya's interest in adopting Azerbaijan's digital solutions, particularly through collaboration between "ASAN service" and Kenya's "Huduma" citizen service.

Ambassador Hajiyev highlighted Azerbaijan's upcoming hosting of the 13th UN World Urban Forum and World Environment Day in 2026, stressing the potential for impactful collaboration between the two nations. Mudavadi expressed Kenya's readiness to work closely with Azerbaijan on sustainable urban development and climate change initiatives.

The meeting also touched on the recent humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan, with Mudavadi thanking the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency (AIDA) for their support to Kenya's educational and medical sectors.