Eid al-Fitr prayer performed in Shusha
The Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of Ramadan, has taken place in the liberated city of Shusha, Azernews reports.
This year, residents who have moved to Shusha also participated in the prayers held at the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, which is a departure from previous years.
The prayers were dedicated to the people and the state of Azerbaijan, as well as to honor the souls of the brave sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the fight for the country's territorial integrity.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims around the world.
During Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking during daylight hours. The fast, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, which are fundamental acts of worship and the foundation of a Muslim's faith and practice.
