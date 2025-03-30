King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads as follows:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
We are pleased to convey our most heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday. We wish you the best of health and happiness.
On this blessed holiday, we pray to Allah to grant Your Excellency and your brotherly people more progress and prosperity, and to make our Muslim Ummah strong and stable.
We extend our greetings and deep respect to Your Excellency.
Your brother,
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!