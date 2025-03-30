Eid prayers performed in mosques of Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

30 March 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Eid al-Fitr prayers have been held in mosques in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Azernews reports.

The Eid prayer was performed in the Heydar Mosque, Sarvanlar, Kazim Garabakir Pasha, and Jame mosques in Nakhchivan city. Hundreds of residents from the autonomous republic attended the prayer, where prayers were offered, and requests for mercy, peace, and blessings were made from Allah.

It should be noted that this year Ramadan in Azerbaijan began on March 1. According to the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ramadan Bayram is celebrated on March 30-31 in Azerbaijan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims around the world.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking during daylight hours. The fast, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, which are fundamental acts of worship and the foundation of a Muslim's faith and practice.