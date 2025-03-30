Protection of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan highlighted in Mexican Parliament [PHOTOS]

30 March 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

A "World Heritage Cities Meeting" has been held at the San Lazaro Palace of the Mexican Parliament, Azernews reports. The event was co-organized by the Culture and Cinematography Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and the National Association of World Heritage Cities of Mexico.

During the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov spoke at a roundtable discussion on the topic of "Modernity and the Preservation of World Heritage Sites."

He provided information about the importance that the Azerbaijani government places on the protection of historical monuments, as well as the historical architecture of Baku, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, and the efforts made in its preservation. The Ambassador also noted new architectural examples constructed in Baku, steps taken to improve the capital's tourism potential and environmental conditions, and international events hosted by Baku.

The event was attended by Alma Lidia De La Vega Sánchez, the Chair of Mexico's Culture and Cinematography Commission; Enrique Francisco Galindo Ceballos, the Chair of the National Association of World Heritage Cities of Mexico; and Jorge Ortega González, the General Director of the Association.

Fernanda Lonardoni, who leads the UN-Habitat program for Mexico, Cuba, and Central America, along with mayors from various cities listed by UNESCO, such as Guanajuato, Zacatecas, and Campeche, also participated in the discussions.

The meeting participants discussed the development of tourism potential in the context of preserving historical centers, using the examples of the fourteen cities that are home to monuments included in UNESCO's World Heritage List.