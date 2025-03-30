UN Secretary General congratulates Muslims on Ramadan

30 March 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Ramadan and conveyed his best wishes, Azernews reports.

In his message, Guterres expressed his sorrow for those unable to celebrate the holy holiday with their families due to war, conflict, or displacement.

"This holiday is an opportunity to celebrate solidarity and compassion, and I hope that this event will bring people together to realize these values," the UN Secretary-General stated.