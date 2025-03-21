Turkish President: Strengthening the deep-rooted ties of brotherhood is our sincere wish on this Novruz holiday
“Our centuries-old tradition of Novruz reminds us once again this year of the importance of peace, brotherhood, and solidarity. I hope that Novruz will herald a time when hopes for world peace are nurtured, and international dialogue and cooperation reach new heights,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz holiday.
“Strengthening the deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and further enhancing our cooperation is our sincere wish on this Novruz holiday.
On this meaningful day, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, a future filled with peace, prosperity, and well-being,” the letter said.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!