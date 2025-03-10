New academy established to promote Egypt-Azerbaijan friendship and cultural exchange
The Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, under the leadership of researcher-scholar Seymur Nasirov, has established the Egypt-Azerbaijan Peoples' Friendship Academy. This initiative was decided unanimously by the Executive Board of the Society, Azernews reports.
Nasirov highlighted the increasing diversity and development of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society's activities. He mentioned that the fields of science and art would now operate under the newly established academy, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.
In addition, during the holy month of Ramadan, the society distributed over 30 tons of food to thousands of low-income Egyptian families and foreign students studying in Egypt.
It was also reported that at the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, 642 students from 59 countries receive free education in various subjects, including Azerbaijani language, calligraphy, Arabic language and literature, the recitation of the Quran, carpet weaving, mugham music, and other fields.
