ADA University’s Caspian Basin Studies program concludes [PHOTOS]

28 February 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

The "Caspian Basin Studies" program, traditionally organized every year by ADA University’s Continuing Education Program, concluded on February 27. During the graduation ceremony, certificates were awarded to diplomats from 19 countries, who have recently started their diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony, held on February 17, featured remarks from Dr. Elkin Nurmammadov, ADA University’s Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, and his advisor, Aygün Hajiyeva, the head of the Continuing Education Program. They discussed the University’s new specialties, its achievements, and the development journey from the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy to ADA University.

While introducing the new phase of the "Caspian Basin Studies" program, they emphasized that its main goal is to inform the accredited diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan about regional developments, deepen their knowledge of the region, and promote Azerbaijan globally. It was also noted that since the program's inception, nearly 500 diplomats from 108 countries have participated in the event, which is held multiple times a year.

The program concluded with a roundtable discussion led by Elchin Amirbeyov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments. His presentation, titled "The Reconstruction of Liberated Garabagh and the Peace-building Process in the Region," focused on regional stability, security, and the ongoing negotiations aimed at achieving sustainable peace. He also answered numerous questions from the participants.

Diplomats who shared their impressions of the program expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to better understand Azerbaijan. They highlighted the insightful sessions led by the ADA University faculty, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, as well as representatives from local think tanks, the State Oil Fund, and BP, which allowed them to deepen their knowledge of the country.

Throughout the program, participants engaged in interactive discussions on a wide range of topics, listened to presentations on strategic issues related to Azerbaijan, and exchanged ideas. Diplomats from Caspian Basin countries, especially from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, shared their perspectives as representatives of the region.

Moreover, diplomats from a diverse range of countries, including the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary, South Korea, Turkiye, Jordan, and Israel, also contributed by sharing their approaches and experiences during the program.