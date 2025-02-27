President Umaro Sissoco Embaló: Guinea-Bissau and Azerbaijan are two friendly countries

27 February 2025 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Expressing confidence on a number of important issues, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló stated: “We cooperate within the framework of the UN and OIC. We both are members of these two organizations.”

“Guinea-Bissau and Azerbaijan are two friendly countries. We also have some common ideologies,” President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló said during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!