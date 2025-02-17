Western Azerbaijanis in Nakhchivan: New strategies for heritage and cooperation [PHOTOS]

17 February 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Susanbar Aghamaliyeva, AzerNEWS

The Head of the Western Azerbaijan Community’s Representation in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) and the rector of NSU, Elbrus Isayev, held a meeting with a group of Western Azerbaijanis settled in the NAR.

Speaking at the meeting, Elbrus Isayev emphasized that the issue of Western Azerbaijan is a priority for our state. He noted that under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, Karabakh has been liberated from Armenian occupation, raising great hopes for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands. Elbrus Isayev stated that representatives have been appointed for the Ordubad, Sadarak, and Kangarli districts, as well as Nakhchivan city in the NAR. Additionally, a project has been prepared to promote the "Return to Western Azerbaijan" concept internationally and to bring the issues faced by Western Azerbaijanis settled in Nakhchivan to the attention of the global community.

The Head of the Representation of the Western Azerbaijan Community in the NAR stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with Western Azerbaijani-origin compatriots living in the autonomous republic. He emphasized the need to document their memories, study their folklore, and prepare publications and broadcasts for television and the press. Elbrus Isayev also announced plans to establish a Western Azerbaijan Studio on University Television and a Western Azerbaijan Center at the university to ensure the regular promotion of the truth about Western Azerbaijan. Strengthening relations with the Western Azerbaijan Community and West Azerbaijan Television is also a key focus, he added.

Adalat Huseynov, the representative for Nakhchivan city, Associate Professor and PhD in Philology Aytan Jafarova, the representative for Ordubad district, Heydar Suleymanov, the representative for Sadarak district, Alasgar Hagverdiyev, the representative for Kangarli district, and Susanbar Aghamaliyeva, PhD in Philology and the coordinator of the Representation, participated in the meeting and exchanged their views on the topic.