The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred in the Caspian Sea.

Azernews reports citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

According to information, the tremors were recorded at 10:39 local time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 68 kilometers.

