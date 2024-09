Prospects for Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation discussed [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

25 September 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

On September 24, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Mr. Yaşar Güler within the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX held at the Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports.

The expanded meeting involved First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev, Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov, Acting Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, Advisor to the Minister of Defense Colonel General Bakhtiyar Ersay, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Army General Metin Gürak, Navy Commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Commander of the Land Forces Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Air Force Commander Army General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Mr. Cahit Bagci and other officials.

The meeting highlighted that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are based on friendship, brotherhood and strategic alliance. Satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational and military-medical spheres was expressed. Additionally, a wide exchange of views on the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, regional security and other issues was held.

Then Colonel General Z.Hasanov met with a delegation led by the President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Gorgun.

The meeting, which was also attended by the heads of several leading companies of the Turkish military industry, expressed confidence that joint military-technical projects will further enhance the defense capability of both fraternal countries and discussed new prospects for cooperation.

The importance of expanding joint production through the use of technological innovations was also emphasized and the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX was commended at the meetings.

Several contracts on military-technical cooperation were signed at the end of both meetings.

