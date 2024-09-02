President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated "Zar" SHPS in Kalbajar and "Toghanaly" SHPS in Goygol district [PHOTOS]

2 September 2024 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the 4.3 MW "Zar" Small Hydroelectric Power Station (SHPS) operated by Azerenerji OJSC in Kalbajar and inaugurated the 4.1 MW "Toghanaly" SHPS in Goygol district via SCADA system, Azernews reports.

Additionally, President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the construction of six new SHPS with a total capacity of 37.5 MW, underway in Kalbajar, Lachin, and Aghdara.

