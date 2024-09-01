There is global interest in Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections, CEC Chairman says

1 September 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

"There is significant global interest in the elections held in Azerbaijan. Most of the international observers have extensive experience in elections, and their opinions are important," said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), during a press conference on Sunday regarding the commencement of the parliamentary elections, Azernews reports.

Panahov also noted that approximately 65,000 local observers, representing 25 political parties, are monitoring the elections.

Elections are held in 6,478 polling stations in 125 constituencies across the country. Some 54 of them are in the liberated territories.

