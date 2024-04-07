Western Azerbaijani Community strongly rejects the EU's aggressive approach

7 April 2024 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijani Community responds to the provocative views expressed by the European Union's spokesman Peter Stanon in his interview with the Armenian service of "Azadlıq" Radio on April 6, 2024, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

"The EU official extensively discusses the importance of the principle of territorial integrity in response to questions about Armenia and seemingly tries to demonstrate their adherence to international law. He also raises the issue of creating conditions for the return of ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijan.

A simple question arises – where was the EU when Armenia occupied 20% of Azerbaijani territories over 30 years? Why does the EU remain silent about the continued occupation of 8 Azerbaijani villages by Armenia? Why doesn’t the EU address the issue of the return of the 300,000 Azerbaijanis expelled in the last wave of ethnic cleansing in Armenia and the mass destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia?

It appears that the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia are less relevant now because some time has passed since their expulsion. Exploiting the longing of Western Azerbaijanis for their homeland for over 30 years is the greatest injustice against them.

All this proves the ethnic and religious selectivity of the EU. The EU is neither sincere about human rights nor about international law. The EU's policy is based on using the rights of Armenians in Azerbaijan as an outdated excuse to provoke Armenia against Azerbaijan.

We strongly reject the EU's provocative approach and demand an end to it.

There should be no discrimination in the return issue, the principle of reciprocity should be respected, and the return of Western Azerbaijanis who have been waiting for more than 30 years should be prioritized as a matter of urgency."

