"Red Bridge" food safety control center to open in future

5 April 2024 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The construction of the Red Bridge Food Safety Control Center has been completed, and it is planned to commence operations in the near future, Azernews reports, citing the head of the Food Safety Agency (AQTA), Goshgar Tahmazli, as saying at the final report meeting on the topic of Assessment of the Food Control System held in Baku.

He noted that along with strengthening the legislative framework, the Agency has established a relevant control and regulatory system nationwide and is implementing relevant and purposeful measures in this directionş

"We attach great importance to ensuring food safety during import and export operations. For this purpose, the "Red Bridge" food safety control center will start its activities. At the same time, in connection with the implementation of the 'State Program on the Great Return to Liberated Territories - Phase I' and to ensure food safety in the Agbend town of the Zangilan district entering the Eastern Zangezur economic region on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, it is envisaged to establish the relevant structure.

By the way, the Agency continues the process of approving foreign food facilities intending to operate in our country and exporting their products. So far, nearly 350 foreign food establishments have been approved."



