Ambassador: Peace is important for achieving national security

Pakistan believes that a people at peace and a region in harmony are essential prerequisites for achieving national security in the true spirit.

These words were said by Bilal Hayee, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, at the event held on the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan.

According to him, starting from 2022, Pakistan is taking fundamental steps in the direction of the economic development of the country and especially ensuring the formation of mutual relations in all directions with Azerbaijan.

In addition, the ambassador noted that in order to achieve all these, the state of Pakistan promotes peace specifically.

"Pakistan's National Security Policy 2022-2026 reflects the direction from geo-strategy to geo-economics. This policy visualizes Pakistan's geo-economic advantage with three pillars: Connectivity, Partnership and economic interdependence within Pakistan, especially with its Western neighbors Central Asia and Azerbaijan. and peace around."

Ambassador Bilal Hayee also spoke about the importance of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is ready to take any step to deepen these relations.

Saying that the trade turnover between Pakistan and Azerbaijan has more than doubled in the last three years, the Pakistani diplomat stressed that it is important to do more work in this field.

During his speech, the ambassador recalled the visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Baku in June last year and the discussion with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about the expansion of cooperation between the two countries. He noted that at the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the development of tourism within the framework of cooperation.

According to the ambassador, in this regard, direct flights from Baku to the major cities of Pakistan have been provided.

