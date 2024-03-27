Holiday visitors flock to Azerbaijan's national parks

27 March 2024 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

The number of tourists visiting national parks during the holiday days has been disclosed.

According to Azernews, during the holiday period, 3,540 tourists visited the national parks. This was informed by Arzu Babayeva, an official from the Service for the Conservation of Biological Diversity.

She noted that during those days, the national parks receiving the most tourists were Göygöl, Shirvan, and Absheron, ranking in the top three.

Meanwhile, Absheron National Park, located on the Absheron Peninsula along the Caspian Sea coast, charmed tourists with its unique landscapes, including mud volcanoes, rocky shores, and ancient petroglyphs. The park's proximity to Baku, the capital city, made it easily accessible for day trips, attracting both local residents and tourists alike.

With ongoing initiatives to enhance infrastructure, facilities, and visitor experiences, Azerbaijan's national parks are poised to remain key attractions, inviting travellers to discover the wonders of nature and embark on unforgettable journeys across the country's diverse landscapes.

