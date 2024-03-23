Azernews.Az

Saturday March 23 2024

Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Pakistan

23 March 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Pakistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of the National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Foreign Ministry on its official X account.

“We cordially congratulate the people and the government of brotherly Pakistan on the occasion of their National Day and convey our best and warmest wishes! Happy Pakistan Day!” said ministry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more