Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Pakistan

23 March 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of the National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Foreign Ministry on its official X account.

“We cordially congratulate the people and the government of brotherly Pakistan on the occasion of their National Day and convey our best and warmest wishes! Happy Pakistan Day!” said ministry.

We cordially congratulate the people and the government of brotherly #Pakistan on the occasion of their #NationalDay and convey our best and warmest wishes!



Happy #PakistanDay! 🇦🇿🇵🇰@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/aADLG3AH8l — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) March 23, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz