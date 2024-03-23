Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Pakistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of the National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Foreign Ministry on its official X account.
“We cordially congratulate the people and the government of brotherly Pakistan on the occasion of their National Day and convey our best and warmest wishes! Happy Pakistan Day!” said ministry.
We cordially congratulate the people and the government of brotherly #Pakistan on the occasion of their #NationalDay and convey our best and warmest wishes!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) March 23, 2024
Happy #PakistanDay! 🇦🇿🇵🇰@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/aADLG3AH8l
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz