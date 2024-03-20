Hikmat Hajiyev: Nowruz holiday is already celebrated in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan

20 March 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nowruz holiday is already celebrated in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration, expressed this opinion in his post on the official "X" account.

The post reads:

"This year Novruz celebration in Azerbaijan is different from the ones we used to have. Novruz is celebrated with Novruz bonfires in the entire sovereign territories of Azerbaijan free from military occupation and gray zones.

As it has been said Game Over! While offering Novruz best wishes, we no longer say next year in Shusha or Khankandi. We are in Shusha, Khankandi, and other liberated lands with the spirit of Novruz. Updated United Nations map No:3761 dated 2024 with proper geographical names is the best illustration of new realities!"

This year Novruz celebration in Azerbaijan is different from the ones we used to have. Novruz is celebrated with Novruz bonfires in the entire sovereign territories of Azerbaijan free from military occupation and gray zones. As it has been said Game Over!



While offering Novruz… pic.twitter.com/m4etusO5tx — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) March 20, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz