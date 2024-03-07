Baku airport records higher passenger flow for February

7 March 2024 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the month of February of this year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continued to increase the influx of passengers by serving more than 471 thousand passengers, Azernews reports.

This is a 50.7% increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, when 312 thousand passengers were transported.

In February, with 33 airlines operating, including 13 low-budget (low-cost) carriers, a total of 3,853 flights were carried out. Passengers on international routes were distributed, with 50.5% served by foreign airlines and the remaining share handled by the national carrier. Foreign airlines served more than 215 thousand passengers, while Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) served 211 thousand passengers. More than 44 thousand passengers were transported on the Nakhchivan route. Additionally, the number of transit passengers increased by 106%, reaching 25 thousand people compared to February of the previous year.

Last month, the most popular international destinations from Baku International Airport were Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Tbilisi, Dubai, and Moscow, where more than 228 thousand passengers were served.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to improve its services and meet the demands of passengers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz