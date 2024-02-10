OIC Secretary General makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

10 February 2024 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

On February 10, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The Secretary General congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his activities for the development of the country.

He lauded President Ilham Aliyev`s contribution to the Islamic solidarity and conveyed his congratulations to the head of state on the ongoing large-scale development and construction works in the liberated territories.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Hissein Brahim Taha for his attention and congratulations, noting that Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening the international influence of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, developing the organization, and enhancing solidarity among member countries.

Expressing his desire to see Hissein Brahim Taha again in Azerbaijan, the head of state invited him to pay a visit to the country. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

