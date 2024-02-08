President of Arab Parliament congratulates Azerbaijan on organizing presidential elections successfully

8 February 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

"I congratulate Azerbaijan on organizing the extraordinary presidential elections successfully," the president of the Arab Parliament, Adel Abdulrahman Muhammed Al-Asumi said, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.az.

"Yesterday we conducted observations in several polling stations. We registered positive activeness in the polling stations where we were. We have not recorded any interference. Everyone demonstrated their free will.

I saw that the CEC had seriously prepared for the process. Activeness was demonstrated in the election process. CEC had fully implemented all procedures. We saw a large participation of local and international observers," he said.

Al-Asumi noted that the elections were carried out in a completely transparent manner: "We, as the Arab parliament, hail this. We have expressed our thoughts in our written statement.

We have previously stated that we are participating as observers. We did not encounter any negative situation in the rules related to voter participation or the election process. Transparency in the elections was at the desired level and we did not encounter any election violations."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz