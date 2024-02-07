Presidential elections in Azerbaijan: 19.44 percent of voters voted by 10:00

7 February 2024 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Konul Mammadova

Voter turnout until 10:00 a.m. has been announced in the snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Farid Orujov, head of the Information Centre of the Central Election Commission (CEC) secretariat, said this at a press conference held at the Election Information Centre of the CEC.

He noted that 1,259,371 people voted by 10:00 a.m. Voter turnout was 19.44 percent.

The number of reporting stations is 6493.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections are being held in Azerbaijan today. Ilham Aliyev, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Zahid Oruj, who was nominated by himself, Razi Nurullayev, the presidential candidate of the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, the presidential candidate of the Grand Establishment Party, Elshad Musayev, the presidential candidate of the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat, the presidential candidate of the All-Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, dominated the elections. Hasanguliyev and Fuad Aliyev, who was nominated by himself, are fighting.

