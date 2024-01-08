President of United Arab Emirates arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit [PHOTOS]

8 January 2024 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

According to Azernews, a guard of honour was lined up for the President of the United Arab Emirates at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz