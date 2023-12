18 December 2023 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS countries has started in Moscow. Azerbaijani delegation at the meeting is headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.

Earlier, Ali Asadov, together with other participants of the meeting, familiarised himself with the international exhibition forum "Russia" at EEA.

