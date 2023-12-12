Green Party: At COP29 in Azerbaijan, expect progress on long-term climate finance

12 December 2023 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

"We expect progress on long-term climate finance at COP29 in Azerbaijan," President of the Green Party in Senegal Baye Salla Mar told reporters on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Dubai (UAE), Azernews reports.

"We thank the UAE for the successful organization of COP28. Here we have great progress in terms of contributions to the Loss and Damage Fund. We congratulate Azerbaijan as the host of COP29. We hope that logistical problems will be solved and significant progress in long-term climate finance will be noted," the Party President emphasized.

It should be noted that the Eastern European Regional Group has chosen Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which was officially announced on 11 December during the COP28 conference in Dubai. COP29 is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024.

It should be recalled that in addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria have put forward their candidatures. However, on 7 December 2023, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed Armenia's example and also withdrew its candidature.

