First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Victory Day [VIDEO]
Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehribn Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani people and shared a video post on her instagram page on the occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
I congratulate everyone on Victory Day, which has become a celebration of our national pride! May Allah have mercy on all our Martyrs! May the Almighty Allah protect our people and our Motherland!
