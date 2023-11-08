First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Victory Day [VIDEO]

8 November 2023 00:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehribn Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani people and shared a video post on her instagram page on the occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

I congratulate everyone on Victory Day, which has become a celebration of our national pride! May Allah have mercy on all our Martyrs! May the Almighty Allah protect our people and our Motherland!

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz