Turkish Council of Higher Education arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

29 October 2023 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by the Chairman of the Turkish Council of Higher Education Erol Ozvar is on a visit in Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of the visit is to continue negotiations on the creation of an Azerbaijani-Turkish university, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, the guests, together with the Azerbaijan Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, visited the grave of a Turkish soldier located in the village of Igryg in Guba region, the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex, as well as the Azerbaijani-Turkish Friendship Park.

Note that in the academic year 2022-2023, some 136 citizens of Azerbaijan are currently studing in the Turkish higher education institutions on the state line (state, intergovernmental programs, PhD).

In 2022, a total number of students arriving from Azerbaijan to Turkiye exceeded 28,500 people. The students are studying at universities in almost 50 provinces of Türkiye, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa and Eskisehir.

