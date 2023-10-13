22 families sent to Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

13 October 2023 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continues, Azernews reports.

Another group of former IDPs consisting of 22 families or 62 people left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh, for Fuzuli on October 13.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 230 families - 811 people.

---

