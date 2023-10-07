Working Group for Azerbaijan-Israel Interparliamentary Relations condemns large-scale attacks on Israel

7 October 2023 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan-Israel Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations has issued a statement regarding the large-scale attacks on Israel, Azernews reports.

"We strongly condemn today's attacks on Israel from the territory of the Gaza Strip, which were accompanied by rocket attacks deliberately targeting civilian objects, residential areas, and individuals.

The Working Group of Azerbaijani-Israeli inter-parliamentary relations expresses condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in these merciless attacks and wishes healing to the wounded.

We are with the people of Israel in this difficult time".

---

