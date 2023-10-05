Azerbaijani Emergency Ministry & Heydar Aliyev International Airport hold joint exercises [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

5 October 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Heydar Aliyev International Airport held a joint special training, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The training was organized in order to increase the efficiency of security measures implemented at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, prompt solution of tasks assigned to structural subdivisions in emergency situations, as well as to improve the practical skills of personnel in this direction, and further strengthen the interaction between state bodies on rescue works.

By the training scenario, the operation was modeled on the basis of the received conditional information about the placement of an "explosive substance" in the passenger and cargo terminals of the airport.

Thus, on the basis of the received conditional operational information about the placement of an explosive substance in the terminals, the staff of the General Aviation Safety Department of AZAL CJSC equipped with special means, units consisting of firefighters and rescuers, the special emergency rescue service of the Ministry of Defence was sent to the scene of the incident, guide dogs and medical personnel were involved.

After the people in the area had been evacuated to a safe distance, a search operation using specially trained dogs resulted in being identified bags as conditionally stray suspicious items in the passenger and cargo terminals of the airport. A check confirmed the presence of "explosive substances" in their bags.

It was decided to remove the detected "explosive items" from the area under safe conditions and "defuse" them at a special blast site.

The objectives set during the successfully conducted training were achieved.

---

