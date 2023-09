9 September 2023 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Iran is massing troops on the border with Azerbaijan, near Nakhchivan.

According to Azernews, footage of the event was leaked to social networks.

Note that in this video, which was shared by Iranian media, the movement of military equipment can be observed.

Let us recall that Iran conducted military exercises last year, gathering troops on the border with Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz