OIC to prepare report on results of monitoring in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

2 September 2023 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Islamic States (OIC) will prepare a report on the results of monitoring in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Chairman of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the OIC Muhammad Suleiman Lawal told reporters, Azernews reports.

He noted that this is the second visit to Azerbaijan related to conducting monitoring activities.

"The current visit will focus on preparing a report on the damage caused to religious and historical monuments as a result of the occupation. This report, like the one prepared in 2021, will be presented to relevant organizations," said the official.

The OIC delegation has arrived in Azerbaijan to conduct a fact-finding mission in Ganja, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts until September 6.

The delegation included Lawal, Deputy Chairman of the OIC IPHRC Haci Ali Acikgul (Türkiye), member of the OIC NHRC Hilal bin Said Al Shidhani (Oman), Executive Director of the OIC NHRC Secretariat Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud (Saudi Arabia Arabia), Director of the OIC NHRC Secretariat Javed Saglaine (Pakistan), and employee of the OIC NHRC Secretariat Ibrahim Saidu Kamara (Guinea).

The main purpose of the visit is to establish the facts of Armenia's destruction of religious and cultural monuments, cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis, to collect materials about Azerbaijanis affected by occupation and rocket bombing, as well as to prepare a report on the results of the mission and present it to the international community.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz