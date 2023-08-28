Azerbaijani Ombudsman made a publication on 31st anniversary of Balligaya massacre

28 August 2023 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

One of the vivid examples of genocide policy on the part of Armenia is its committing genocide in Balligaya, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said in her Facebook post on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the Balligaya massacre, Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman.

"Armenian armed forces committed a massacre of Azerbaijani civilians in the village of Balligaya in Goranboy district on 28 August 1992. During this tragedy, which is one of the acts of genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, civilians, including six minors, were mercilessly killed in defiance of all international legal norms and universal human values," the publication reads.

The massacre of the peaceful Azerbaijani population in Balligaya village was committed by Armenians around 5:00 (GMT+4) on 28 August 1992. A diversionary group of the Armenian army consisting of 10-12 people entered the village and committed brutal murders of 24 people, nine people were seriously wounded.

The Balligaya Massacre: An Example of Armenian Genocide Policy

The Balligaya massacre is one of many instances of violence and human rights abuses committed by Armenian forces in the Garabagh region. In the early 1990s, Armenia launched a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani population in the region. The campaign included mass killings, forced displacement, and the destruction of homes and villages.

The Balligaya massacre is a stark reminder of the atrocities committed by Armenia in the Garabagh region. The massacre is a reminder of the need for justice and accountability for the victims and their families. It is also a reminder of the need for the international community to take action to prevent future acts of genocide and other human rights abuses.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz