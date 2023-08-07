Turkish President and his Russian counterpart to discuss normalization of relations between Baku&Yerevan

7 August 2023 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Presidents of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the planned talks in August, Azernews reports with reference to the Hürriyet newspaper.

The publication reports that the "grain deal", the Syrian issue, the Ukrainian crisis, and trade relations between Turkiye and Armenia will also be discussed.

Turkish President offered to send Russian grain to poor African countries after being processed into wheat in Turkey.

As the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov previously told reporters, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to determine exactly the place and timing of the meeting as soon as possible.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz