SOCAR, State Service for Antimonopoly discuss cooperation [PHOTOS]

7 August 2023 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held between Ziba Mustafayeva, Vice President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and Jafar Babayev, Deputy Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

At the meeting, they discussed possibilities of cooperation in various directions, such as the involvement of SOCAR specialists working in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industry in the accreditation process as experts, exchange of knowledge and experience, training of technical specialists, organization of joint training in the field of conformity assessment.

Finally, a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation was signed between SOCAR's Training, Education, and Certification Department and the Azerbaijan Accreditation Centre under the State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control.

