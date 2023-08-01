One more company receives status of Aghdam industrial park resident

1 August 2023 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

One more company has received the status of a resident of Agdam Industrial Park, Azernews reports.

According to the Agency for Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan, it is Binacycle LLC.

The company is implementing a project on recycling of construction waste on the territory of the industrial park.

It should be noted that currently 18 business entities have resident status in Aghdam Industrial Park and 6 have non-resident status.

In general, 133 business entities have been granted resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, and 68 of them have already started production activities.

The total volume of their investments is over AZN 7.2 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz