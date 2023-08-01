Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to Swiss President

1 August 2023 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country.

I believe that through our joint efforts friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland and our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to You, and wish the Swiss Confederation everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz